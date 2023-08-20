Charbonnet rushed three times for 31 yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The rookie second-round pick netted just two yards on his two carries during Seattle's opening possession, but he finished his night on the ground with a 29-yard scamper off right guard that took the ball to the Cowboys' 38-yard line in the next drive. In terms of the Seahawks' running backs, undrafted rookie SaRodorick Thompson was the only player to outpace Charbonnet in rushing yards on the night. Charbonnet continues to have the inside track to the No. 2 job heading into the preseason finale against the Packers next Saturday afternoon.