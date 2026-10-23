Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Charbonnet (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

The Seahawks were required to activate Charbonnet from the reserve/PUP list by Thursday, as his 21-day practice window was going to expire, but despite logging a full week of practice, he won't make his 2026 debut Sunday. Macdonald also told Crabtree that Charbonnet hasn't had a setback, and the "plan was to get a great week's worth of work and see where we're at, and so we're gonna take it into next week." Charbonnet's next chance to suit up is Monday, Nov. 2, against the Bears, but in Week 7, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will continue to man Seattle's backfield.