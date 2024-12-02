Charbonnet rushed four times for 28 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.
Charbonnet scored the Seahawks' game-winning touchdown with an eight-yard rush in the fourth quarter. This was his second touch within the 10-yard line Sunday. The 2023 second-round pick has yet to post more than 30 rushing yards in a game since Week 3 when Kenneth Walker was inactive, so Charbonnet's floor is highly concerning as long as Walker is upright.
