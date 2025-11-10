Charbonnet took 14 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 rout of the Cardinals.

Charbonnet finished as the Seahawks' leading rusher while matching starter Kenneth Walker (14-67-0) in carries. The 24-year-old Charbonnet did not receive a target -- first time since Week 2 -- in an odd game script that saw Seattle attempt just 12 passes in a comfortable win. The backup's value has been inflated by six trips to the end zone this season, but his week-to-week production remains volatile with Sunday being his first game rushing for over 50 yards in eight appearances. Charbonnet is providing enough to be considered a flex option against the Rams next Sunday.