The Seahawks selected Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

It's not a good landing spot for Charbonnet's fantasy value, and it even introduces some amount of concern for starter Kenneth Walker, but the Seahawks are committed to running often and running well. Any other suggestion simply isn't palatable to coach Pete Carroll, so Seattle couldn't pass on the temptation of Charbonnet's plus talent at the 52nd pick. Charbonnet was exceptional at UCLA and good at Michigan prior to that, boasting both a three-down frame and skill set and at times resembling peak DeMarco Murray with a 6-foot, 214-pound frame. Walker unquestionably sits atop the Seattle running back depth chart, but if Charbonnet gets extended opportunity, he's unlikely to fail after running for 3,346 yards and 39 touchdowns in college at 5.9 yards per carry.