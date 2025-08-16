Charbonnet took five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over Kansas City.

Charbonnet made his preseason debut with the first-team offense as Kenneth Walker is eased back from a minor foot injury. The 24-year-old Charbonnet looked good in the starting role Friday, which was a common theme when he would take over for Walker at times last season. Charbonnet figures to continue operating in the "1B" role when Walker is healthy this upcoming season, although rumblings of a potential timeshare have been brewing in camp.