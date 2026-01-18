Charbonnet will get imaging done on his knee after departing Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic that Charbonnet's knee was structurally intact following Saturday's win against San Francisco. However, that will be confirmed through imaging. Charbonnet's status is seemingly up in the air for the NFC Championship Game, but there should be some additional clarity early in the week.