Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker give Seattle backfield continuity in an otherwise revamped offense, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Ryan Grubb, Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are out, replaced by Klint Kubiak, Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, respectively. Seattle's backfield, on the other hand, looks the same as last year, with Walker and Charbonnet atop the depth chart while Kenny McIntosh fends off competition for the No. 3 job. There have been some beat-writer whispers about Charbonnet potentially challenging Walker for the starting job under a new coaching staff, although nobody from the Seahawks has said anything to that effect.