Charbonnet rushed 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns while corralling all seven of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 30-18 win over Arizona.

Starter Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) was unable to suit up for Sunday's crucial NFC West battle, opening the door for Charbonnet to make his third start of the campaign. The sophomore backup wound up setting new career highs in both rushing (134) and receiving yards (59) while punching in a pair of touchdowns. Five of Charbonnet's seven touchdown rushes have come in three spot-starts for Walker this season, highlighting the major fantasy value that can be unearthed in those scenarios. Fantasy managers who missed out on Sunday's point bonanza should monitor Walker's status for Week 15 (currently questionable) before putting in large bids for Seattle's talented backup ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.