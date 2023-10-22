Charbonnet (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cardinals.

A hamstring injury conspired to keep Charbonnet off the practice field for the entirety of Week 7 prep. Despite the lack of activity, he entered the weekend as questionable to play, but he eventually fulfilled a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Sunday that he wouldn't suit up for Sunday's game. With Charbonnet sidelined, DeeJay Dallas figures to garner any RB reps that don't go to starter Kenneth Walker, though undrafted rookie SaRodorick Thompson also is on hand for snaps out of the backfield.