Charbonnet rushed four times for 16 yards and caught two passes (two targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win versus the Lions.

Charbonnet was still the clear No. 2 back behind Kenneth Walker, who totaled 54 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches. The rookie has showcased his punishing running style through the first two games, and his pass-catching ability will provide upside if he can push for more snaps. For the time being, it will be difficult to trust Charbonnet as long as Walker is dominating the snap count.