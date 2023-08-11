Charbonnet rushed four times for 14 yards while catching both of his targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 24-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Charbonnet's first NFL touch was a six-yard gain on a screen pass late in the first quarter. The 2023 second-round pick battled a shoulder injury recently but was deemed healthy enough to suit up for Seattle's preseason opener, unlike fellow running backs Kenneth Walker (groin) and Kenny McIntosh (knee). Charbonnet's expected to slot in as Walker's backup come the regular season. DeeJay Dallas started this game but gained just one yard on two carries, further cementing Charbonnet as the favorite for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart heading into Seattle's second preseason game, Aug. 19 against Dallas.