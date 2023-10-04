Charbonnet rushed five times for 31 yards and caught one of three targets for nine yards in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

After handling 31 offensive snaps (44 percent) in Week 3, Charbonnet logged just 11 snaps (22 percent) in the primetime game. It's encouraging that he still managed three targets in that span while Kenneth Walker wasn't targeted at all, but it remains clear that Charbonnet is the distant No. 2 in this backfield for now.