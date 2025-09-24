Charbonnet (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After sitting out a Week 3 win against the Saints due to a foot injury, Charbonnet was listed as full on Monday's practice estimate and then was able to log every rep at Tuesday's walkthrough. Despite the lack of limitations this week, he won't escape it without a designation ahead of Week 4 action. In the end, Charbonnet's availability will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. He likely will resume his timeshare with fellow RB Kenneth Walker if he's active