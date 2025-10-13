Charbonnet rushed 12 times for 24 yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Seahawks' 20-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

As made clear by his rushing line, Charbonnet found virtually no running room against a talented Jaguars front seven, and he actually gained 10 fewer rushing yards on two more carries than backfield mate Kenneth Walker. Sunday marked Charbonnet's fourth game with a sub-4.0-yards-per-carry figure this season, so outside of his occasional rushing touchdowns, the third-year back's fantasy outlook remains stagnant heading into a tough Week 7 home matchup against the Texans on Monday night, Oct. 20.