Charbonnet (knee) will face increased competition for touches once he recovers from a torn ACL, as Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports that the Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price 32nd overall Thursday,

The Seahawks lost running back Kenneth Walker in free agency but didn't take long to draft Walker's replacement, using the final selection of Thursday's first round on Price out of Notre Dame. Charbonnet split carries with Walker during the 2025 regular season, but Walker took on a workhorse role after Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC divisional-round win over the 49ers. Charbonnet's recovery is likely to stretch into the 2026 regular season, but if he can regain his pre-injury form, he'll likely return to a platoon role in a Seahawks backfield that also includes Price, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.