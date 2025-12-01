Charbonnet ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries without being targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 26-0 rout of the Vikings.

Charbonnet took full advantage of the lopsided nature of Sunday's contest, accruing six of his 14 carries -- including the touchdown run -- as Seattle was burning clock in the fourth quarter. It was the 24-year-old's eighth rushing touchdown of the season, matching the career-best mark he posted across 17 games as a sophomore. Unlike last year, Charbonnet has experienced a dip in efficiency as a rusher (-0.7 YPC) while seeing his role as a pass-catcher evaporate in 2025 (nine receptions in 11 appearances). Those factors cap Charbonnet as a flex option in fantasy for next Sunday's road tilt against Atlanta.