Charbonnet (foot) rushed 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for five yards in the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to a foot injury, Charbonnet missed an opportunity for a two-touchdown night when his seven-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter was nullified by a Jaxon Smith-Njigba holding call. Charbonnet had found the end zone for the second time this season on a one-yard run late in the first half, but after logging more snaps than backfield Kenneth Walker in each of the first two games of the season, the latter logged six more carries Thursday night. Consequently, Charbonnet may continue working in more of a complementary role during a Week 5 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 5.