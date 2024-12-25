Charbonnet (elbow) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Though the Seahawks didn't go through a traditional practice Tuesday, Charbonnet took enough of a step forward in activity for Seattle to upgrade him from his limited listing Monday. Meanwhile, the Seahawks listed Kenneth Walker (ankle) as a non-participant for the second straight day, potentially putting him at risk of missing Thursday's game against the Bears. In the event Walker is sidelined, Charbonnet would likely step back into a lead role. In his four starts this season, Charbonnet has dominated the snaps out of the backfield while carrying 62 times for 317 yards and six touchdowns and adding 16 receptions for 118 yards on 20 targets.