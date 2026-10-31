Charbonnet (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Bears, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet has been officially cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut, marking the end to his rehab from a torn ACL in his left knee that he sustained in mid-January during the Seahawks' playoff run. The Seahawks' backfield will be whole for the first time this season, seeing as both Charbonnet and Jadarian Price (chest) have been cleared to play Monday, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani providing depth.