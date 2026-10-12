Charbonnet (knee) won't be activated from the reserve/PUP list ahead of Thursday's game versus the Broncos, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers, Corbin Smith of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Charbonnet returned to practice leading up to Sunday's loss against the 49ers, opening up a 21-day window for the Seahawks to add him back to the active roster. Seattle dropped to 3-2 with the loss, but the Seahawks are content to continue taking a patient approach with Charbonnet's recovery from a torn ACL rather than trying to rush him back on a short week. Charbonnet's next chance to suit up will come Oct. 25 against the Chiefs, while Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones will continue to hold the fort at running back against the Broncos in the absence of Charbonnet and Jadarian Price (chest), who is on IR until at least Week 8.