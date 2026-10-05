Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Charbonnet (knee) won't be activated from the PUP list in advance of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Seattle opened Charbonnet's 21-day practice window last Thursday, with the running back practicing on a limited basis for the team's final two sessions of Week 4 in what amounted to his first involvement in on-field drills since he tore the ACL in his left knee Jan. 17. Macdonald noted that Charbonnet will take another step forward in Week 5 by getting "team reps" in practices, but the 25-year-old looks like he'll still need some additional time after that to fully ramp up before making his 2026 debut. With rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest) going on injured reserve this past Saturday, Emanuel Wilson took over as the Seahawks' lead back in the Week 4 win over the Chargers, finishing with 120 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches. Wilson will likely continue to carry the load out of the Seattle backfield until Charbonnet is activated.