Charbonnet (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Denver, Corbin K. Smith of EmeraldCitySpectrum.com reports.

The Seahawks opened Charbonnet's practice window to return from the reserve/PUP list on Oct. 1, but he's yet to log anything more than a limited practice since then. The team now has until next Thursday, Oct. 22 to activate him, or else he'll be required to miss the rest of the season by rule. Of course, Seattle does expect Charbonnet to play this season, so even if he isn't ready to play in Week 7, the move will be made next week. In the meantime, Emanuel Wilson will continue to lead the backfield, with George Holani backing him up.