Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that the Seahawks won't open Charbonnet's (knee) practice window this week, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Charbonnet kicked off the season on the reserve/PUP list due to the left ACL tear that he sustained in the divisional round of the playoffs back on Jan. 17. Due to new rules for players on the reserve/PUP list, he's eligible to practice as soon as Week 3 prep and be activated for Week 5 action, but Seattle won't go that route with the running back just yet. Macdonald relayed to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune last Friday that the team is closing in on a decision for Charbonnet to resume practicing, so that appears to be on the horizon for the fourth-year pro. Jadarian Price (shoulder), Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will man the backfield until Charbonnet is ready for game action.