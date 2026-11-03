Charbonnet was "the first running back getting handoffs" during warmups before Monday's game against the Bears, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Charbonnet is set to see his first action of the season Monday night, and with him first in line during warmups it appears he will jump right into Seattle's starting lineup. While Charbonnet will likely be the first man up in the backfield, he is coming off knee surgery and will be one of four Seahawks running backs available -- Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani being the others -- so it's unclear exactly what type of workload he will handle in his season debut.