site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sean-chandler-let-go-by-carolina | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Sean Chandler: Let go by Carolina
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chandler was waived by the Panthers on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was signed off the Giants' practice squad in October but didn't see the field during his time in Carolina. Chandler will be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read