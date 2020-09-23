site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Sean Chandler: Reverts to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Chandler reverted to the practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
The safety has been added to the active roster each of the first two games but has seen the majority of his action on special teams.
