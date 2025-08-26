The Packers waived Clifford on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Both Clifford and Taylor Elgersma were cut by the Packers on Tuesday, leaving Malik Willis behind Jordan Love (thumb) at quarterback for the Packers. Clifford was a fifth-round pick out of Penn State in 2023 and performed three kneel-downs in two appearances with the Packers as a rookie. He hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game since and completed nine of 17 passes for a minuscule 44 yards this preseason, averaging a microscopic 2.6 yards per attempt.