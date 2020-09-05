Davis was released by Washington on Saturday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The transaction clears the way for Troy Apke to start at safety opposite Landon Collins. Davis signed a one-year contract with Washington all the way back in March with the intent on securing a starting safety spot, but he'll have to find a different path to a team's top unit. A two-year starter with the Steelers back in 2017 and 2018, it'd be a bit surprising if Davis doesn't end up on a roster, even if it's under the guise of depth along the secondary.