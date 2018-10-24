Harlow agreed to join Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. In corresponding moves, Atlanta waived Zac Kerin and J.C. Hassenauer.

The second-year offensive guard out of Oregon State was let go by Atlanta Sept. 1, but he's returned as a developmental backup just seven weeks after the fact. With Brandon Fusco (ankle) out for the season, Atlanta decided to bring back a known commodity in Harlow to provide practice squad depth, in case another interior lineman on the active roster should fall victim to injury.