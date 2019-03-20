Sean Mannion: Could head to Minnesota
Mannion is having conversations to potentially sign with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Mannion appeared in three games with the Rams last season as Jared Goff's backup and attempted only three passes. The 26-year-old won't return to his old job in Los Angeles after the team signed Blake Bortles on Monday. The Vikings have Kirk Cousins and Kyle Sloter under contract for 2019, but appear to be looking for a more veteran backup option than Sloter.
