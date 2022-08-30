The Vikings released Mannion on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mannion and Kellen Mond were both let go Tuesday after competing for the No. 2 gig during training camp, leaving recently acquired Nick Mullens as the top backup behind Kirk Cousins. Mannion, a 2015 third-round pick, had a solid preseason, but it's unclear what kind of attention he'll receive as a free agent.

