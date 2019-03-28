Sean Mannion: Visiting Vikings on Monday
Mannion is visiting the Vikings on Monday after being in talks with the team on a contract the last couple weeks, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Mannion served as Jared Goff's backup in 2018 and has been with the Rams all four years of his career. He's been a career backup to date and appears set to serve as a backup again in 2019. The Vikings only have Kyle Sloter under contract behind starter Kirk Cousins and could bring Mannion in to compete for the No. 2 quarterback role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...