The Cowboys waived McKeon on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McKeon appeared in 13 games for Dallas last year, securing two of three targets for 11 yards. The 2020 undrafted tight end out of Michigan played in 36 contests over the past three years, so it's surprising to see him cut, especially given Dalton Schultz left this offseason and John Stephens tore his ACL during training camp. Gehlken notes that Dallas hopes to sign McKeon to a practice-squad deal if he clears waivers.