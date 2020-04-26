Sean McKeon: Joining Dallas

McKeon (hamstring) announced via his personal Twitter account Saturday he's signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

McKeon was limited to seven games each of the last two seasons at Michigan and also picked up a hamstring injury at the Senior Bowl. He has prototypical size at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, but he'll need to stay healthy to have a chance at making the 53-man roster. McKeon caught 13 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.