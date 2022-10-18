McKeon reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
McKeon was elevated to Dallas' active roster for the second game in a row, as tight end Dalton Schultz was still unable to suit up while dealing with a lingering PCL sprain. As a result, the 24-year-old hauled in his lone target for 10 yards while playing nine of the Cowboys' 67 offensive snaps behind Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson. McKeon also appeared on seven special-teams snaps, and he is now eligible for just one more elevation from Dallas' practice squad this season.