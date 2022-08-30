The Cowboys waived McKeon (ankle) on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
McKeon has appeared in 23 games for Dallas over the last two seasons, securing four of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during that time. However, he was unable to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster in 2022. He dealt with an ankle injury in practice last week, and it's not yet clear when he'll be back to full health. However, the 24-year-old wasn't waived with an injury designation, so he'll be free to sign elsewhere if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
