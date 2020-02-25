Sean McKeon: Won't run at combine
McKeon injured his hamstring at the Senior Bowl and doesn't plan to run the 40-yard dash or shuttle drill at the NFL Scouting Combine, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.
McKeon played just 14 games over his final two collegiate seasons at Michigan, and he recorded 27 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Although his production wasn't eye-popping, the 6-foot-5, 246-pound tight end was named to the Senior Bowl and will likely be a late-round pick in April.
