The Buccaneers signed Murphy-Bunting to the practice squad Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2019 second-rounder for the Buccaneers is set to return to where he started his NFL career. Murphy-Bunting spent the last two years on deals with the Titans and Cardinals. The Cardinals released the 29-year-old on Sunday and still owe him $2 million in guarantees. The cornerback has rejoined his original team because he has been given a chance to elevate to the 53-man roster early in the regular season if he performs with the practice squad.