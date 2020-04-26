Play

Sean Riley: Heading to New England

Riley announced via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he's signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Riley didn't have much production during his senior season at Syracuse with 275 receiving yards, but he did have 64 catches for 756 yards and three scores in his junior campaign. The 5-foot-8, 178-pound receiver will likely have a difficult path toward a spot on the 53-man roster.

