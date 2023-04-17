Tucker (undisclosed) will host his Pro Day on April 24 at Syracuse after having received medical clearance last week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tucker sat out the NFL Scouting Combine and Syracuse' main Pro Day due to an injury, but he's received full clearance in time to test his athletic numbers prior to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft in late April. The incoming rookie running back is a commonly projected mid-round prospect in a draft class oversaturated with quality backfield talent, so landing spot will heavily influence his immediate fantasy prospects.