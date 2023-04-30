Tucker is expected to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Tucker sat out the NFL Scouting Combine and Syracuse's main Pro Day due to an undisclosed injury, but he hosted his own pro day April 24 after being medically cleared for football activities. Perhaps due to the injury concerns, the 5-foot-9 running back went unselected during the 2023 NFL Draft, but he quickly landed an UDFA deal with the Buccaneers, who'll likely have an open competition for running back depth after the departure of Leonard Fournette this offseason. Over his final two seasons at Syracuse, Tucker rushed 452 times for 2,556 yards and 23 touchdowns while securing 56 receptions for 509 yards and four additional scores.