Henderson (back) is fully recovered from the "relatively minor" back injury that prompted his placement on Houston's non-football injury list this preseason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Henderson agreed to an injury settlement Monday and has been released from the Texans' NFI list. It sounds like he's in a good spot from a health standpoint and there should be plenty of teams that could use the 6-foot-7 right tackle who used to be a starter for the Bills.