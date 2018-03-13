Seantrel Henderson: Inks deal with Texans
Henderson signed a contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Henderson played in a reserve role for the Bills in 2017, and he'll likely slot into the same role for Houston in 2018.
