The Texans cut Henderson (back) from the non-football injury list Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henderson appeared in four games (one start) with the Texans this season. The 27-year-old offensive tackle has reportedly already recovered from his back injury, in which case he could draw interest as a depth option elsewhere in the league.

