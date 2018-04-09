Sebastian Janikowski: Meeting with Seahawks

Janikowski has a visit scheduled with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the days leading up to the 2017 season, Janikowski engaged in a contract dispute with the Raiders. While a resolution was reached during Week 1 prep, he suddenly landed on IR one day before the opener due to a disc injury in his back. He remained there the rest of the year as Giorgio Tavecchio handled place-kicking duties and was eventually jettisoned this offseason after 18 campaigns with the organization. The meeting with the Seahawks will mark Janikowski's second since that point - he also met with the Chargers "a few weeks ago," per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. If Janikowski lands a deal with the Seahawks, he'll compete for the kicking job with Jason Myers, who signed a reserve/future contract with the club in January.