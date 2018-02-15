Sebastian Janikowski: Over back issue, intends to keep playing
Janikowski's agent said Wednesday that his client is over the back injury that sidelined him in 2017 and intends to play during the upcoming season, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Janikowski's 18-year tenure with the Raiders will officially come to an end March 14, when the soon-to-be 40-year-old hits unrestricted free agent after the organization informed him Wednesday that he wouldn't be retained next season. The 2000 first-round selection had been at risk of losing his roster spot ahead of the 2017 campaign in favor of Giorgio Tavecchio, but Janikowski's back injury allowed the Raiders to stash him on injured reserve and delay parting ways with the franchise scoring leader. With extended time off to recuperate, it sounds like Janikowski is back to full health, but the kicker could face a cool reception in free agency. In addition to his advanced age, Janikowski was below average in terms of accuracy in 2015 and 2016, converting 50 of 61 field-goal tries (82 percent) and missing three extra-point attempts during that span.
