Sebastian Janikowski: Parting ways with Oakland
The Raiders informed Janikowski (back), an impending free agent, that they don't plan to retain him during the upcoming season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Janikowski has spent his entire 18-year career with the Raiders, so this marks the end of an era for the 39-year-old kicker, who was a first-round pick in 2000. An ailing back cost him the entire 2017 campaign, but it's likely a healthy Janikowski would have been released with the Raiders handing Giorgio Tavecchio the kicking gig out of training camp. There's a chance Janikowski fields offers elsewhere as long as he's deemed healthy ahead of the upcoming season, so look for him to potentially resurface with a new team this offseason.
