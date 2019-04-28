Janikowski (hamstring) is retiring from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Janikowski has had one of the best careers of any kicker in NFL history, playing 19 seasons and making 436 career field goals, which is good enough to be tied for ninth all-time with Jason Elam. He spent last season with Seattle and made 22 of 27 attempts as well as 48 out of 51 extra point attempts before pulling his hamstring in the team's post-season loss to Dallas.

