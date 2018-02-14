Play

Sebastian Janikowski: Will be released by Raiders

Janikowski (back) was informed by the Raiders on Wednesday that he will be released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Janikowski has played for the Raiders his entire 18-year career, so this marks the end of an era for the 39-year-old kicker. An ailing back costed him the entire 2017 campaign, which along with the emergence of fellow kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, played a large part in his release. There's certainly a chance Janikowski fields offers elsewhere as long as he's deemed healthy ahead of the upcoming season, so look for him to potentially resurface with a new team this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories